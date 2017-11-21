21st Century Fox pays $90 million settlement relating to its sexual harassment scandal

The company was sued on behalf of its shareholders by the City of Monroe Employees’ Retirement System in Michigan to remedy for wrongs inflicted by an alleged lack of oversight by company officers, reports Reuters. In this case, those company officers include Rupert Murdoch and his sons, Lachlan and James. The suit alleged that their lack of oversight contributed to the sexual harassment scandal that cost Fox News news chief Roger Ailes and anchor Bill O’Reilly their jobs in 2016 after allegations of sexual misconduct were brought before them. Though they agreed to the settlement, the Murdochs admitted no wrongdoing.MG
