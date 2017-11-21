This $5 Apple Pencil Hack Changed How I Use The iPad Pro

For much of the past six months, my Apple Pencil had been sitting on my desk, unused.

I bought the iPad Pro’s writing implement on a whim when I got a 10.5″ iPad Pro, thinking it might be fun to play with for drawing and sketching out ideas. But because my job mainly involves typing on a keyboard, I seldom had a specific reason to tote the Apple Pencil around. And because Apple didn’t include any way to stow the Apple Pencil when not in use, I usually just left it behind.

All that changed a couple weeks ago, thanks to a cheap hack that adds a traditional pen clip to the Apple Pencil. Though it may not seem like a big deal, having the Apple Pencil within reach helped encourage me to use it more often, and I’ve since become obsessed with using it to write rough story drafts.

The Perfect Pencil Clip

I can’t take credit for the pen clip idea, which has been mentioned on several Apple blogs over the years. But I decided to give it a try after visiting my cousin Sonia Harris, a professional graphic designer who showed me how she clipped the Pencil to her own 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

As 9to5Mac’s Zac Hall notes, Pentel’s Sharp Automatic pencils are the perfect fit, easily sliding onto the Pencil from the writing side and remaining firmly in place once attached. The chrome finish even matches the Apple Pencil’s own metal band. (Giant Lion’s $10 Pen Pal is a made-for-the-Pencil accessory that accomplishes something similar.)

Figuring out the best way to clip the Apple Pencil to the Smart Keyboard was trickier. The wrong placement could scratch the screen, put undue pressure on the keys, or pull the iPad out of alignment with the Smart Keyboard’s magnetized edge.

I settled on hooking the Pencil onto the folded flap of material that runs between the base of the keyboard and the Smart Connector. Although this pulls the cover slightly away from the iPad’s edge, the two parts are still close enough to engage the magnetic screen lock, even with the keyboard folded around to the iPad’s backside. The Pencil and the screen don’t touch in this position, protecting the display. The only downside is that the Pencil sits somewhat awkwardly between the Smart Keyboard’s triangular stand and the back of the iPad in laptop mode, but this didn’t get in the way of using the iPad for typing.