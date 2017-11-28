How I Got A Great Internship With Crappy College Grades

Maybe there’s a great reason why your college grades suck–campus activism, a demanding job to help you pay tuition–or partying. Fortunately, you can still land an impressive internship with an unimpressive GPA. To find out how, Fast Company spoke with four people who did just that.

Don’t Share Your Grades Unless Asked

For starters, don’t share your GPA unless you’re asked to. It’s by no means a required data point in the “Education” section of your resume.

Jay Ashe, a full-stack engineer at the tech-driven restaurant chain Cava, puts it bluntly: “Leave your GPA off your resume, but otherwise have an impeccable resume.” Ashe, who graduated in 2015 from the University of Virginia–“a school known for high achievers and high GPAs”–recalls having “a couple of really rough semesters and a couple of average semesters that kept my GPA well below 3.0.”

Worried he wouldn’t stand out, Ashe focused on making sure his resume was so immaculate that internship coordinators wouldn’t notice the omission. “Have lots of people read it over–not people you go to school with, but people who already have jobs,” he suggests.

Explain It Outright

If you do have to share your crappy grades, you need an explanation. Molly Hadfield landed two internships as an undergrad at the University of Kansas (KU) despite her 2.6 GPA. She remembers applying for “dozens” of internships and getting lots of rejections. But Hadfield, who is now the media relations director for the City of Topeka, thinks one reason she got her foot in the door was because she explained in her cover letter that she’d simply tried out a field and learned it wasn’t for her.

“I’m terrible at math, so those math and math-based science classes tanked my GPA. I then explained that moving into a major I was better at significantly brought up my GPA,” Hadfield recalls. “I wasn’t accepted into the journalism school at KU because my GPA was too low, so I also had to explain why I wanted to get into broadcast journalism as a communication studies major.” But laying all this out helped Hadfield prove her passion and tenacity–accounting for her grades without making excuses.

“Some people just aren’t the best at school, or they don’t know what they’re strengths are yet,” she says. “I had to communicate to potential internship coordinators that this was something that I was meant to do, it just took me a while to figure it out.” And she could point to the data to prove it: After the switch, Hadfield was earning a 3.5 within her new major. “Once I figured out what I liked and what I was good at, my GPA went up.”