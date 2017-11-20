2017 was one of the deadliest years for transgender people in the U.S.

A new report highlights just how perilous it is to be a transgender person in the United States. The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) in conjunction with the Trans People of Color Coalition (TPOCC) analyzed the known data surrounding the untimely deaths of transgender people and released the findings last week. At least 25 transgender people were killed in the United States in 2017, they say, which makes this the deadliest year in at least a decade.

People of color have disproportionately been the victims of these attacks. In fact, 75 out of the 102 transgender people killed in the United States in the last five years were black or African-American. Between 2013 and 2017, the states with the highest number of transgender deaths were California and Louisiana, at 10, the report also found; Texas had 9 deaths, and Ohio had 8. This increase in violence, the report says, is “fueled by anti-LGBTQ prejudice, racism, too-easy access to guns, and increasing political attacks on the transgender community at both the state and federal level.” For many trans people, the situation has became markedly worse in the wake of last year’s election. According to HRC’s post-2016 election youth survey, almost half of LGBTQ youth said they have taken steps to hide who they are since the election.