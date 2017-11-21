How I Work Remotely When I’m The Only Team Member In My Time Zone

I recently had a video call with my company’s director of people. She asked me, “How is it feeling working in your time zone?”

That might seem like a rather odd question, but the reason why she asked is because right now, I'm the only person in Australia working in a company of 70 odd people spanning 12 different time zones. Product Research I shifted roles this year so I don't do nearly as much product research these days. However, I remember the challenges of remote research well. From brainstorming what we wanted to learn, to designing research questions and methods, to debriefing – it's all stuff that involves multiple stakeholders –which means a lot of asynchronous chinwagging or early morning video calls in trackies with bed hair. The cadence of my day would often be dictated by who I was working most closely with. If it was a product designer in Europe, I'd often work 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. and then 6 p.m .– 9 p.m. If it was a product manager in the U.S., I'd work 7 a.m. –4 p.m. I trained myself to be flexible and find new work rhythms. The fun part? Having time in the middle of the day to go for swims, or meet friends for a bite to eat. Or nap. Here are some tips I learned while doing research remotely:

Find customers in time zones close to you and use something like Calendly to prevent folks from booking research sessions with you at 2 a.m. Calendly is super smooth for scheduling research calls with customers.

Master the art of asynchronous communication with your product people. This means writing reports carefully and with clarity, and being extra disciplined with sharing as much context as possible. Modern communication tools like Slack often stop us from doing this. Write it all down. Use pictures. Share recordings. Use TL;DRs if you have to. I love Dropbox Paper for asynchronous communication.

Shorten the feedback loop by knowing your colleagues’ schedules. If I dropped off customer insights to the team at 8 a.m. Sydney time, it might not be read until 11 p.m. that night. Two hours earlier and it’s straight onto the product agenda. Product Marketing The Buffer marketing team is one of the most distributed teams in the company. Right now we’re spread across Australia, Singapore, the U.K. and North America. Fortunately, we’ve started to gather at least once a year to brainstorm, bond, and wear the same socks together. As a product marketer, my job is to communicate the value of Buffer to current and future customers. I’m a firm believer that this can (and should) be done remotely. I’m working on a few meaty projects, and being remote and in a “quiet” time zone offers great headspace for deeper work. Our engineers have a dedicated day for deep work, we call it “Deep Work Wednesdays.” Well… I have this most days! Product marketing is also collaborative. I jam on email newsletter drafts, organize product launches and messaging, and delve into the occasional bits of product research. I do miss the regular interactions that some other folks get in their time zone, which is why our semi-regular gatherings are so energizing. For the most part, I really enjoy collaborating on product marketing via our asynchronous channels. Our Discourse chat forum is one of them. Being remote also means that I can help with our customer onboarding coverage and learn more about our customers around the world. When the rest of the onboarding team is offline or asleep, I can hop into our support inbox and chat with prospective customers, help answer their questions, and discover what motivates people to use our products and where we can improve.

