Uber agrees to buy tens of thousands of Volvo cars for its autonomous fleet

Uber is building out its autonomous fleet with help from Volvo. The car company signed a framework deal to sell up to 24,000 SUVs that can be overlaid with autonomous driving technology to Uber between 2019 and 2021, Reuters reports . Uber will be buying Volvo’s XC90 and XC60 SUVs; cars with starting prices in the $40,000-$50,000 range.

The move represents Uber’s first real push toward developing an autonomous fleet, which will make it more of a service provider than just a platform for connecting riders and drivers.

Uber and Volvo first announced their partnership in 2016, wherein both would contribute to a $300 million fund to research autonomous technology.RR