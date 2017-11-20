Uber agrees to buy tens of thousands of Volvo cars for its autonomous fleet

Uber is building out its autonomous fleet with help from Volvo. The car company signed a framework deal to sell up to 24,000 SUVs that can be overlaid with autonomous driving technology to Uber between 2019 and 2021, Reuters reports. Uber will be buying Volvo’s XC90 and XC60 SUVs; cars with starting prices in the $40,000-$50,000 range.
The move represents Uber’s first real push toward developing an autonomous fleet, which will make it more of a service provider than just a platform for connecting riders and drivers.
Uber and Volvo first announced their partnership in 2016, wherein both would contribute to a $300 million fund to research autonomous technology.RR