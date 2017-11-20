The 2017 hurricane season’s havoc, visualized by NASA Goddard’s Scientific Visualization Studio

The destructive dance of dust and salt unleashed by hurricanes Harvey, Irma, José, and María has been visualized by scientists at NASA by combining satellite data with the latest computer model simulations. It shows how the powerful storms of 2017 formed over the Atlantic and slammed America, while smoke from the Pacific Coast’s fires flew over most of the United States and Canada on its way to the Arctic Circle and Europe.

The most fascinating case in this video starts at the 1:30 mark with Ophelia, the sixth major hurricane of the season. You can see how the largest and easternmost Atlantic hurricane on record formed off the coast of West Africa, first picking up sand from the Sahara and then smoke particles from the deadly infernos in Portugal and Spain on its way to Ireland and Britain.JD