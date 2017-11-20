Google Express lets you shop at Costco without a membership

Good news for wannabe bulk shoppers: You no longer need a Costco membership to stock up on a case of Cup O’ Noodles, two 48 oz bottles of Listerine, and a bag of Kirkland signature tortilla chips the size of Rhode Island. As Delish just pointed out, no more borrowing your uncle’s Costco membership to reap the benefits of bulk buying! You just need to sign up for delivery on Google Express.

Google Express, Google’s online shopping portal and nascent Amazon rival, offers a full line-up of Costco’s greatest hits, no membership required. While they don’t dole out samples or have $1 hot dogs, they do have many of the deals that made you willing to suffer through a trip to the ‘burbs to load up at Costco. There’s everything from Kirkland’s surprisingly excellent olive oil to four-packs of Colgate to subwoofers to all the toast, popcorn, and jellybeans you need for the traditional Friendsgiving meal. That means, this holiday season, you’ll never need to risk going to a grocery store and getting “Last Christmas” stuck in your head.ML