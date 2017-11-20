Chance The Rapper Wants Batman To Know Black Lives Matter In This “SNL” Sketch

Who: Chance the Rapper and the team at Saturday Night Live.

Why we care: Is Batman maybe . . . not so good? Part of the much-ballyhooed grittiness of recent Dark Knight movies has grappled with that question. But perhaps not enough. On this week’s SNL, one sketch explored how a certain neighborhood in Gotham is more frustrated with the Caped Crusader than most supervillains in the DC Universe. Led by an assured turn from rookie comedic performer Chance the Rapper, the sketch is set at a gala for Batman’s alter-ego, the billionaire Bruce Wayne (Beck Bennett). While Wayne starts off with some cutesy hints about his relationship to Batman, it quickly becomes clear that the crowd he’s entertaining is not into it. These people hate Batman. Their reason? Batman’s consistent use of excessive force against low-level offenders. (Every story ends with Batman breaking someone’s jaw in three places for stealing a TV.) It’s a clever way to get Chance the Rapper–a real-life activist who has a special interest in police brutality–in a sketch that nods to the Black Lives Matter movement. And judging from the reviews, it’s probably more fun than watching Justice League.