The Amazon Kindle turned 10 this week

The first Kindle was launched on November 19, 2007, and since then has become the world’s most popular e-reader. Amazon isn’t exactly holding any Kindle birthday celebrations, however, Jeff Bezos did mark the Kindle’s birthday with a tweet. The tweet shows the first Kindle next to the latest second-generation Kindle Oasis.

Ten years ago today, we launched the first-ever Kindle. Happy 10th birthday @AmazonKindle and thank you to all the Kindle readers and authors! pic.twitter.com/qelfniBSK1 — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 19, 2017

Some of the original Kindle team also reminisced about the device on Amazon’s blog–and they also gave a hint as to what the next 10 years have in store for the e-reader. As Kindle’s first product manager, Charlie Tritschler, said:

“Our ultimate dream is to get Kindle to be like a sheet of paper. Can we get the product thin and light enough – flexible and durable. We’re not there yet, but we’ve made great progress and we are definitely not done.”

MG