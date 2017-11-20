advertisement
The Amazon Kindle turned 10 this week

[Photo: Aliis Sinisalu/ Unsplash]

The first Kindle was launched on November 19, 2007, and since then has become the world’s most popular e-reader. Amazon isn’t exactly holding any Kindle birthday celebrations, however, Jeff Bezos did mark the Kindle’s birthday with a tweet. The tweet shows the first Kindle next to the latest second-generation Kindle Oasis.

Some of the original Kindle team also reminisced about the device on Amazon’s blog–and they also gave a hint as to what the next 10 years have in store for the e-reader. As Kindle’s first product manager, Charlie Tritschler, said:

“Our ultimate dream is to get Kindle to be like a sheet of paper. Can we get the product thin and light enough – flexible and durable. We’re not there yet, but we’ve made great progress and we are definitely not done.”

