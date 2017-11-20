Germany has banned children’s smartwatches thanks to nosy parents

The country’s telecoms watchdog, the Federal Network Agency, announced a ban on sales of children’s smartwatches that have a built-in listening system, the FNA announced in a press release. A number of children’s smartwatch makers offers an “eavesdropping” function on their smartwatches aimed at children between the ages of 5 and 12, which is designed to help parents listen in on their children via a remote app. The problem is such a function could allow parents to listen to other people’s conversations if their children are nearby–and parents have been using them to do just that, according to FNA president Jochen Homann: