London’s buses are going to be powered by used coffee grounds

The London-based company Bio-bean has partnered with thousands of coffee shops across the U.K. to collect their used coffee grounds and turn them into biofuel to help power London’s busses, reports Bloomberg. The used coffee grounds have a high oil content–20% by weight–making them perfect to mix with ordinary diesel to create the biodiesel fuel. Companies are increasingly looking for ways to make biofuels that don’t use food for fuel so as to not waste resources that can be used to feed populations. Besides used coffee grounds, companies are researching ways to also make biofuels from inedible plants and used cooking oil.MG