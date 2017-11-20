London’s buses are going to be powered by used coffee grounds

The London-based company Bio-bean has partnered with thousands of coffee shops across the U.K. to collect their used coffee grounds and turn them into biofuel to help power London’s buses, reports Bloomberg. The used coffee grounds have a high oil content–20% by weight–making them perfect to mix with ordinary diesel to create the biodiesel fuel. Companies are increasingly looking for ways to make biofuels that don’t use food for fuel so as to not waste resources that can be used to feed populations. Besides used coffee grounds, companies are researching ways to also make biofuels from inedible plants and used cooking oil.MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system.
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars.
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services.
Robot Revolution
The brave new world of automation, from AI to drones.
Fast Cities
How our urban centers are building toward the future.
Most Creative People
See members of our Most Creative People in Business community: leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways.
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens.