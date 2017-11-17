Design icon Nate Berkus wants to help you custom frame your memories

Nate Berkus, a well-known figure in the interior design industry, has joined Framebridge, a three-year-old startup that is aiming to disrupt the custom framing industry by allowing customers to mail in art to be framed. Berkus will serve as a creative advisor, helping to design new collections of frames. But he’ll also help with the brand’s marketing efforts, encouraging consumers to use framing as a way to express their taste and tell their stories.

Berkus explains that he decided to join the company after he found himself using Frambridge to frame a wide range of personal keepsakes, from family photos to silk scarves to menus from his favorite restaurant. “Your home should tell your story,” Berkus says. “Framing things that have meaning–that remind you of special people, places, and things–that’s the easiest way to do it.”

Framebridge has already taken $37 million in VC funding; Berkus is also investing in the company. Together with founder Susan Tynan, Berkus wants to grow Framebridge into a mass-market brand. His presence on the team suggests that the brand wants to go beyond custom framing to become a player in the design world.ES