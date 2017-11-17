Walmart is getting in on Tesla’s new trucks

Walmart will be among the first companies to pilot Telsa’s new semi-trailer trucks. The retailer confirmed to CNBC that it has preordered 15 trucks. In total, Walmart has a 6,000-strong fleet of delivery vehicles. In case you missed it: Tesla unveiled its sleek aerodynamic trucks last night. CEO Elon Musk claims they’re much faster than their diesel counterparts, able to hit speeds of 0-60 with an 80,000 pound haul in 20 seconds. They’ll also be able to go 500 miles on a single charge.RR
