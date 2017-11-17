Apple won’t launch its HomePod speaker this year after all

Back in June, Apple took the unusual step of announcing its HomePod connected speaker six months in advance . Now, Apple says it needs more time , and it will delay its answer to the Amazon Echo and Google Home into early 2018 .

When it launches, the HomePod will cost $349, with a focus on streaming high-quality audio from Apple Music. The speaker will also use Siri for hands-free voice commands. But so far, Apple has said little about what the HomePod version of its virtual assistant will handle beyond music playback. It seems we’ll have to wait until next year to find out.JN