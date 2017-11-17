“Pervatol” Is The Seth Meyers-Endorsed Drug That Helps Sex Predators Sleep At Night

Who: Seth Meyers and the team at Late Night.

Why we care: If it feels like a witch hunt in the post-Weinstein political climate, then you’re probably a witch. One of the first people to describe the surge of accusers coming forward in those terms was Woody Allen, who doesn’t so much have skeletons in his closet but rather an entire Narnia wardrobe of dancing Grateful Dead bags o’ bones in full public view. It’s not just Allen, of course. Awful men in offices everywhere have been playing devil’s advocate about the current prick-purge. “How far is this gonna go?” they might ask, with a heavy undercurrent of “Will this go all the way to me?” For those men, and also the Woody Allens of the world, Seth Meyers debuted a fake ad on Late Night last night. It’s for a drug called Pervatol, which is said to help sexual predators enjoy a hearty night’s sleep, without worrying about the women who may at this very moment be readying a lawsuit, op-ed, or HR visit. It’s like Ambien for scumbags, and if it were real, it’d be in high demand right now.

JB