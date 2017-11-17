The real star of Tesla’s truck event was its new ultra-fast Roadster

Following the unveiling of its semi-trailer trucks last night, Tesla debuted a brand-new Roadster—the company’s original sport car. In a moment of theatrics, the car jetted out of the back of one of the semis onto the main floor. CEO Elon Musk boasts that the four-seat Roadster can do 0-60 in 1.9 seconds and drive a quarter mile in 8.9 seconds. Those metrics, Musk says, will make it the fastest car in production. Its top speed will be above 250 mph with a 200-kilowatt battery pack and 620-mile range. That means drivers will be able to go from Los Angeles to Lake Tahoe on a single charge.