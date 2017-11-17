EEOC may not collect race and gender pay data from companies after all

The March 2018 deadline is looming for an Obama-era mandate that requires companies with over 100 employees to report pay data by race, ethnicity, and gender. Now, the acting chairwoman of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Victoria Lipnic, is suggesting they might not have to do it after all .

“Once we have a complement of new commissioners, what will happen with some version—or no version—of EEO-1 pay data collection is something we’ll spend a lot of time on,” she said on a Federalist Society panel cited by the National Law Journal.

Lipnic was referring to a potential changing of the guard at the commission should two Republican nominees–chairwoman nominee Janet Dhillon, a former general counsel at Burlington Stores, and West Point professor Daniel Gade–be appointed.

The comment came on the heels of a lawsuit brought by Democracy Forward and the National Women’s Law Center, which claim that the Trump administration’s attempt to roll back the reporting requirements (which would reveal pay gaps and discrimination) is illegal.LD