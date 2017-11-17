These new podcasts for kids will help make your holiday road trip bearable

If you’re heading over the river and through the woods this holiday season, and you happen to have the always-delightful opportunity to travel long distances with small children, this news is for you. There is a slate of new podcasts for kids coming out soon to help soothe the savage beasts strapped in those carseats.

Gimlet has teamed up with kiddie comedians and veteran storytellers the Story Pirates for the aptly named The Story Pirates Podcast! The premise is interactive and fun: Kids from around the country submit stories, and the Story Pirates crew turns them into real-life radio dramas. If you feel it’s appropriate to judge a show by its guest stars, Story Pirates has a list that will impress: Jon Stewart, John Oliver, Ana Gasteyer, Reggie Watts, Billy Eichner, Kristen Schaal, Patton Oswalt, and many more. The first two episodes will arrive on Monday.

WNYC announced two new shows: one a scripted comedy series and the other an ethics show for kids:

This Podcast Has Fleas, launching December 4, tells the story of a dog and a cat who live in the same house, and take out their aggression in the form of dueling podcasts. Jay Pharaoh, the former SNL star and master impressionist, plays Jones the Cat, with Emily Lynne playing Waffles the Dog, and Alec Baldwin putting himself squarely in the Oscar race by playing a Goldfish.

Its second show is Pickle, which is an adaption of the excellent Australian ethics-for-kids podcast Short & Curly. It asks kids tough questions like “Is it okay to eat a pet?” and “Should you donate your kidney?” It launches December 11.

Need a few more suggestions to round out the road-trip playlist? Try What If World, Eleanor Amplified, Spare the Rock, Spoil the Child, NPR’s Wow in the World, and the Peabody Award-winning series The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel.ML