Comcast and Verizon are interested in buying some 21st Century Fox assets

The telecommunications giant has expressed interest in acquiring many of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox assets, sources told Reuters. The assets Comcast are interested in include the Fox movie and TV studios, the FX and National Geographic television channels, and the Star television network in India, and the Sky television network in Europe. The move would give Comcast a media portfolio to match Disney, which has also expressed interest in snapping up Fox’s movie assets. And that’s not to mention Verizon, which Reuters says has also expressed interest in buying Fox assets. Verizon has said it will launch a new streaming service in the future–and grabbing Fox’s assets would sure give it a lot of content to offer subscribers.MG