advertisement
advertisement
  • 5:07 am

Gymnasts, watch out! Robots are coming for your jobs, too

As insane as this sounds, robots can now do backflips. As you can see in the video below, Boston Dynamics has shown off that its monstrous Atlas bipedal robot can now not only walk and leap with ease, but it can do backflips better than Batman. Chances are you’ll either find this fascinating or terrifying. Either way, I think that robot deserves a gold medal.

advertisement

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company