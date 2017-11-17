Tesla unveils its electric truck and it looks like a stormtrooper

On Thursday night, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in typical dramatic fashion, unveiled the company’s much-anticipated electric 18-wheeler trucks . The trucks—which drew comparisons to Star Wars stormtroopers—are sleek in white and silver with LED headlights. Naturally, it features unique design choices like a drivers seat that sits in the middle of the cab and a front trunk where an engine would normally be.

• Thermonuclear explosion proof glass

• Won’t break down for a million miles

• Guaranteeing a 7 cent kilowatt price on fuel

Autopilot will come standard on every truck, says Musk. It will be capable of automatically braking and keeping in lane as well. In case of an emergency—say the driver becomes ill—the truck will stay in lane and slowly come to a stop.

So what will this amazing vehicle cost? The same as a diesel truck, says Musk. He declined to give an actual price, but instead suggested it would cost the driver roughly $1.26 per mile, compared with $1.51 per mile for a diesel truck. Trucks will charge at a new type of fuel station: megachargers, (super fast charging just for trucks), which will require an infrastructure build out of its current charging stations. Production is set to begin in 2019.

Musk also revealed a pickup truck, showing off the concept on screen, but did not provide further details on the new car. And at the end of the presentation— a “one more thing” moment all his own— a new four-seat Roadster drove out of the back of one of the semis. The base model convertible car will do 0-60 in 1.9 seconds and drive a quarter mile in 8.9 seconds. It’s top speed will be above 250 mph with a 200-kilowatt battery pack and 620-mile range. It will be available in 2020.