Airbnb just bought Accomable to reach more travelers with disabilities

Airbnb is making changes to its platform in order to better service disabled tourists. The company has acquired Accomable , which surfaces agreeable accommodations for those who have additional requirements for their stay .

Airbnb says it will gradually incorporate Accomable’s listings into its platform. The company has also created an “accessibility needs” checklist for those renting their homes on Airbnb, intended to help hosts better describe the accessibility of their homes. The checklist will identify, for example, whether or not the layout is flat, has lots of steps or stairways, and how wide door openings are.

The acquisition and new features are aimed at making Airbnb more open. A study from Rutgers University, published this year, showed that guests with disabilities were more likely to be rejected by an Airbnb host than their more able-bodied counterparts.RR