The Oath bloodbath continues: 560 people are being laid off

Following Verizon’s acquisition of Yahoo, sweeping cuts have been hitting the newly formed Oath–which represents Yahoo and AOL. Today, Digiday reports that 560 people are being axed, which equals nearly 4% of the entire Oath workforce. This compounds with earlier layoffs in the face of the merger. Earlier this year, CEO Tim Armstrong said that Oath was cutting 2,100 jobs.
It’s unclear which departments were hit the hardest. Digiday writes that the cuts “aren’t concentrated in a specific brand or geography,” but adds that employees at Yahoo Finance’s U.K. arm have been hit. You can read the full report here.CGW