To Create More Economic Dynamism, Empower Entrepreneurs Of Color

The Trump administration bills tax reform as a way to spur job creation and restore the middle class. But fiddling with tax rates won’t solve the underlying crisis that’s been brewing for decades: Our failure to invest in future entrepreneurs–the engines of job creation.

Between 1978 and 2011, the number of new businesses dropped by nearly half, with business deaths ultimately exceeding births for the first time in recent history. Though we’ve seen some growth in business births since 2011, there is still much room for improvement.

This is a dire problem for a country where net job creation has long been driven by young firms. By one estimate, the decline in business dynamism cost the U.S. 1 million jobs in 2014 alone.

Further, would-be entrepreneurs need capital to launch, sustain and grow their ventures and ultimately create jobs. But early-stage funding has been harder to come by. As the financial economy exploded, small-business loans went from making up the majority loan value on bank balance sheets to less than one-third.

This decline in business dynamism occurs alongside another national trend: America is undergoing a demographic transformation. In just three decades, the U.S. will have no racial majority. The coming diversity explosion holds vast potential for restoring our economic vitality today and securing it for the future, if leaders proactively ensure that growing numbers of entrepreneurs of color are equipped and supported to build tomorrow’s high-growth businesses.

Unfortunately, our track record so far is abysmal. To date, people of color face systemic obstacles to launching and sustaining high-growth businesses–obstacles that white baby boomers simply did not.