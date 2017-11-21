Four Ways to Improve Your Focus When You Work from Home

If you want to get more done at work, consider staying at home. People who work remotely three to four days a week are more engaged with their work, according to Gallup’s latest “State of the American Workplace ” report. Gone are distractions like office politics, water-cooler gossip and loud coworkers, but there are special temptations when you are saving hours a day not commuting. The television, household chores, and housemates can slow things down, making productivity a challenge when personal and business time intermingle.

“Working from home can be successful only if organizations and individuals embrace work-life integration instead of work-life balance,” says Holger Reisinger, author of Get S#!t Done! and senior vice president of headset manufacturer Jabra. “Rather than trying to balance work and personal lives, employees should organize their work so it seamlessly blends with family and recreational time. This enables employees to achieve tasks when they’re most productive, and when it’s most convenient.”

Instead of fleeing to the local coffee shop, maintain your business focus at home by using these four tricks:

1. Follow Your Ultradian Rhythm

The natural circular pattern between the two hemispheres of the brain is called the ultradian rhythm, and going with its flow can help you optimize your focus, says Reisinger. “For 90-120 minutes, we’re dominated by the left side of our brain and see a boost in productivity,” he says. “Then for 20 minutes, we’re dominated by the right side of our brain as we feel a sudden urge to yawn, eat, and stretch.”

Find your rhythm by keeping track of the time of day you feel most focused and the time you feel fatigued. During those left-brain cycles, tackle important tasks, and during right-brain cycles, take advantage of working from home and by using the time for your favorite activities like reading a book, practicing yoga, or grabbing your favorite snack from the kitchen.

Office distractions or schedules can force you to change your frame of mind, but at home it’s up to you to take a breather, adds Colin Doherty, CEO of the communication software platform Fuze.

“Take time to detach from your work for a mental reset,” he says. “Being engaged is very important, but taking time to decompress can help you make your time online more valuable.”