From Networking Missteps To Side Hustles: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, we learned what phrases to avoid when you’re networking, why you should stop trying to be friends with your coworkers, and how to find time for your side hustle when you already have a day job.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of November 13:

1. Never Start Your Networking Conversations By Saying These Eight Things

Maybe networking feels so fake that it makes you cringe–and you overcompensate by being a bit too honest. As Glassdoor’s Maureen Harrington puts it, “there’s a fine line between being innovative and inappropriate,” especially in the first few minutes after meeting someone. Here are eight phrases you’ll want to avoid kicking off conversations with, no matter whom you’re talking to.

2. Stop Trying to Be Friends With All Your Coworkers, And Do This Instead

Yes, having friends can be great for your career, but having too many buddies at work can make you less productive. How many times have you found yourself in an enthralling yet pointless Slack discussion with your coworkers, only to realize you’ve barely dented your to-do list? Time coach Elizabeth Grace Saunders shares a few habits for sustaining your working relationships without turning everyone in your office into your BFF.