Groups urge IBM not to use AI to help Trump deport immigrants

Back in July, representatives for IBM attended an informational session that discussed developing technology for vetting immigrants, hosted by immigration enforcement officials from the Trump administration, Reuters reports .

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is reportedly looking into ways to use machine learning technology and social media monitoring to identify people for visa denial—and to select people for deportation from the United States. After IBM attended the informational meeting, rights groups are concerned that the company might be considering getting involved with the program.

While Reuters obtained an email from Christopher Padilla, IBM’s vice president of government affairs, saying that IBM “would not work on any project that runs counter to our company’s values, including our long-standing opposition to discrimination against anyone on the basis of race, gender, sexual orientation or religion,” he also noted that it was “premature to speculate” whether IBM would pursue this business.

To hopefully sway IBM from getting in bed with ICE, a coalition of rights groups including 18 Million Rising and Center for Media Justice launched an online petition on Thursday urging IBM Corp to renounce the proposal entirely.

If you sign it, you won’t be alone. According to Reuters, over 50 civil society groups and 50 technical experts have already sent letters to the Department of Homeland Security decrying the vetting program as “tailor-made for discrimination” and pointing out that artificial intelligence would be “unable to provide the information ICE desired.”

We reached out to IBM for comment and will update when we hear back.ML