Facebook is testing its new Trust Indicators to combat fake news

The Trust Indicator initiative was first announced by the company earlier this year and is just one way the social media giant is trying to get a handle on all the fake news that gets spread on its site. Beginning today, Facebook will begin to test Trust Indicators “with a small group of publishers” with an expansion coming over the coming months. The way the program works is publishers will now have the ability to add information about their ethics policy, corrections policy, fact-checking policy, ownership structure, and masthead via their Page Publishing Tools. The various indicators will then be displayed on articles shared via the social network, and users can click on any indicator to find out more about the publisher.