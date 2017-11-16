China’s Baidu just announced some funky smart speakers

The Chinese search engine has unveiled its first two AI smart speakers–and they deviate wildly from the traditional cylindrical form factor of most smart speakers by Western companies, reports TechCrunch. Called the “Raven” series, the Raven H takes the form of plastic squares stacked atop of each other, and the Raven R is a six-jointed hybrid smart speaker/robot that can move based on a user’s commands and “express emotions to enhance the interactive experience.” Both speakers run Baidu’s DuerOS voice platform and, for now, are only going to be launched in China. You can check out the speakers in the videos below.
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system.
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars.
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services.
Robot Revolution
The brave new world of automation, from AI to drones.
Fast Cities
How our urban centers are building toward the future.
Most Creative People
See members of our Most Creative People in Business community: leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways.
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens.