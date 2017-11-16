China’s Baidu just announced some funky smart speakers

The Chinese search engine has unveiled its first two AI smart speakers–and they deviate wildly from the traditional cylindrical form factor of most smart speakers by Western companies, reports TechCrunch. Called the “Raven” series, the Raven H takes the form of plastic squares stacked atop of each other, and the Raven R is a six-jointed hybrid smart speaker/robot that can move based on a user’s commands and “express emotions to enhance the interactive experience.” Both speakers run Baidu’s DuerOS voice platform and, for now, are only going to be launched in China. You can check out the speakers in the videos below.