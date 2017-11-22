This Giving Platform Lets Kids Donate To Other Kids

When you give kids cash, they tend to sock it away in a piggy bank in order to buy something special someday. Which means most probably don’t consider that those funds could actually go toward charity instead of consumerism.

Part of that may be a marketing issue: Children see commercials for things they want all the time. But at the same time, early lessons in selflessness aren’t always super personal either, something known to be a key factor in whether donors feel satisfied and form giving habits. UNICEF’s trick or treat program with little orange change boxes may raise gobs of money, but the kids participating don’t see the resulting change directly. It’s hard to envision what someone dropping quarters in those slots really means.

Daymaker, a giving platform that started in 2015 has their own marketing tactic aimed at reversing that. The company targets grownups to give gifts to kids in need with an obvious extra sell point: For parents, this could be a teaching moment for their own kids, who can be easily involved in the very transparent process.

That process looks a lot like do-gooder mashup between Facebook and Amazon. The company works with nonprofits and schools to identify impoverished kids that could benefit from things like a new backpack or shoes around back-to-school time, or some cool educational toys during the holidays. Rather than put out a call for general donations, Daymaker then uses a variation of the adopt-a-child fundraising method. It creates profiles of those kids that include a specific wish list of items that people can purchase for them. The goods are then delivered to the child in need through the partner group.

Potential givers can search the site by location, gender, age, child interests, and family size. The result might be learning about someone like Laray, Age 5, in Los Angeles, California. “Laray enjoys dolls, Frozen, and kitchen play,” reads a profile that notes her association with the Volunteers of America Head Start program in Los Angeles. As her bio explains, Laray’s mother is a stay-at-home mom who has a newborn, and while her father works, the family doesn’t have enough for birthday presents.

Below that, are toys you can purchase, which can be paid for individually by different givers, or altogether if someone wanted to sponsor the entire list. In this case, the goods would then ship to Volunteers of America to distribute. Prices range from an $11 Chutes and Ladders game to Koala Capers, a $15 dollar book with picture matching exercises. Most goods are priced at around what you might find them at in stores. Depending on what is in each kid’s checkout cart, the price to sponsor the whole package may range between $70 and $150.

Daymaker Cofounder and CEO Thomas Doochin considers this a way to connect the simplicity of online donating to a format with more transparency and meaning. For parents who might shop with their own kids sitting next to them, it could also encourage more generosity an early age, which, over time, might reset the social norm. “We think there’s an incredible amount of good that can be done if we start showing kids how good it feels to give back at five, six, and seven, instead of waiting until 25 or 30, which is typically the first time somebody is thinking about philanthropic endeavors,” Doochin adds.