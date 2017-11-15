Now you can roll a Flywheel Sports cycle right into your house

Flywheel Sports is making some house calls. The indoor cycling startup, whose interactive bikes offer access to high-octane workouts in a growing number of studios around the country, is launching its first bike for the home.

The “Fly Anywhere” bike will let users access the company’s live or on-demand classes as well as its off-bike precision training. Apple users have the option of streaming the content through Apple TV on a TV screen, or via an iPad or iPhone. (Roku and Chromecast compatibility for Android devices is coming in 2018.) You can also just buy the bike with a built-in display monitor and feel like you’re in a Flywheel studio getting yelled at—sorry, motivated—by an impassioned workout instructor.

The bike and monitor together will set you back $2,099, or you can purchase the bike without the monitor for $1,699. There’s also a monthly subscription cost of $39. You can pick up a bike at select showrooms around the country or via Flywheel’s website.

Fly Anywhere is one of the biggest moves for the startup since it named Sarah Robb O’Hagan, a former Equinox executive, as its new CEO back in February. I spoke with Robb O’Hagan about the move then. You can check out the interview here.CZ