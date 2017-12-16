39 Movies, TV Shows, Albums, And Podcasts You Might Have Missed In 2017

Not only have we reached the era of Peak TV, but it’s starting to look like that episode of The Simpsons where Homer climbs to the summit of an enormous mountain (The Murderhorn), only to learn that it is in fact not the summit and there is still much higher to go. Netflix is spending $7 billion on new original content for 2018, and in doing so, I do believe they may be trying to kill us.

Or maybe Netflix is simply keeping up with the times. Every studio and platform is pumping out more and more shows and show-like entertainments for our quick consumption and instant forget-abouting. It’s no wonder some amazing projects get lost in the shuffle during, say, the mad dash to finish GLOW before the new season of BoJack drops. And it’s not just TV series. Movies get buried too. (Let’s not even mention books; those do not exist anymore for any reason other than to serve as blueprints for more shows.)

So take a break from reading year-end best lists to watch some of the movies, shows, albums, comedy specials, and podcasts that fell between the cracks in 2017. Maybe something will end up on your future must-watch list, which would then cause you to miss the next underrated freshman offering and perpetuate the cycle anew. That’s how this works.

Netflix Original Movies

The Discovery – Jason Segel and Rooney Mara star in this realistic sci-fi drama about what happens after we discover proof of the afterlife.

Little Evil – Adam Scott and Evangeline Lilly anchor a comedic take on whatever genre of horror movies includes The Omen.

I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore – Melanie Lynskey and Elijah Wood amble through this ramshackle semi-thriller from frequent Jeremy Saulnier collaborator Macon Blair.

Big-Budget Comedies Nobody Saw

The House – To paraphrase our country’s finest film critic, Chance the Rapper , this Will Ferrell/Amy Poehler joint, with a typically scene-stealing Jason Mantzoukas as third lead, did not deserve its ice-cold box office reception.

Rough Night – Oddly enough, right around the same time as The House struck out, this ultimate bachelorette-party-gone-wrong comedy–which stars Scarlett Johansson, Ilana Glazer, Jillian Bell, Zoë Kravitz and Kate McKinnon–also slipped by without catching the audience it deserves.

Horror Movies