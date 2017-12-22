The 13 Thirstiest People of 2017

By any metric, 2017 has been quite a year for desperation.

We speak, of course, of “thirst.” Thirst is when you interrupt a conversation explicitly to make that conversation about yourself. It’s a Jumbotron promposal to a celebrity, with a Wiccan prayer toward helping it go viral. It’s everything about every episode of the television program Floribama Shore. I have spent hours searching back through the lowlights of this septic tank of a year to figure out who was the thirstiest among us. The journey was neither easy nor the kind of thing that makes one optimistic about the future. But this isn’t about me–even if writers are among the thirstiest folks out there–so let’s move on to the main event, a survey of the 13 people who craved attention the hardest this year. 13.) That Guy Who Hit On Someone Whose Dad Just Died Reddit user JadeShade had just shared a photo on Facebook of himself with his recently deceased father. Rather than offer condolences, one loose acquaintance took this opportunity to fling himself toward JadeShade in a tactless Hail Mary of ill-timed seduction. This unnamed individual first says of the photo, “Lucky guy!” assuming it’s a photo of a couple, not a father-son duo. When JadeShade explains the situation, however, that’s when the commenter takes a step into the void and becomes a thirst legend. “Omg! I’m embarrassed! I thought he was your man. I’m so sorry. He aged well. I just thought he was a little bit older than you. Again, I’m sooo sorry! I wish I was your man but we live far apart. Maybe I can visit you where you’re at.” Now, it is true that you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take, but some shots even the most hopeful dreamers among us should dare not take. 12.) Neal McCoy Just before Thanksgiving, country singer Neal McCoy dropped the sonic equivalent of turkey giblets all over America. “Take a Knee, My Ass (I Will Not Take a Knee)” is the gloriously redundant, parentheticaled song he wrote to push back against NFL protesters. You almost have to admire the mercenary entrepreneurship here: using lowest common denominator patriotism to sell records at perhaps a higher level than Toby Keith. He even stocks his music video with images of offended-looking troops, as if to say “Can you believe those commies are protesting our brave boys? And right before Turkey Day, no less!” At least he gave this exploitive cash grab a title that sounds like he’s singing a song to his own ass. Laughing at this whole mess likely helped a lot of people get through a tough Thanksgiving.

03.) Tomi Lahren Former Blaze contributor, current Fox News bot, and White Power Barbie, Tomi Lahren had a lot of opinions in 2017–each one seemingly devised with the exclusive intent of riling up the opposition. Guess what? It worked. But the threadbareness of her contrarian formula made it all feel a little manufactured, especially considering some old footage that surfaced this year, showing her taking more liberal stances on several key issues. Whether she was conducting the Snowflake Awards for her aggrieved ideological opponents (despite the fact that conservatives regularly lose their minds over Starbucks cups), wildly misinterpreting the concept of healthcare, or tweeting a photoshopped image of Colin Kaepernick taking a knee on D-Day, she was always there, trying her best to trigger the libs. The only Lahren-related relief this year came when an also-thirsty fellow tricked her into appearing in a video in which he asks, “How does it feel to be a racist piece of shit?” Not all heroes wear capes. 02.) LaVar Ball A lot has been said about the desperate ambitions of momagers, but let’s hear it for Sports Dads. LaVar Ball, father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, set out to conquer the world in 2017, popping up on every national TV show that would have him, launching a sportswear company called Big Baller, helping his sons launch TWO signature shoes, and starring in a reality TV show, Ball in the Family, which airs exclusively on Facebook Watch. Ambition can be a positive quality, and who doesn’t love a father helping his kids achieve their dreams? Watching LaVar Ball in action, though, one can’t help but think the relentless self-promoter is trying to help his kids achieve his dreams. 01.) Donald Trump

