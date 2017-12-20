How Pop Culture Reacted To Trump In 2017

In the same way people generally agree that heroin is bad but has done some good for Spotify playlists, a lot of people thought President Donald Trump would usher in an artistic renaissance. But anyone who predicted as much had no idea what it would be like to make or consume art during a Trump presidency.

Some movies and TV series created before this year felt oddly prescient. The Handmaid’s Tale, for instance, which aired back in April, couldn’t have better reflected the fears expressed during the Women’s March in January: that women’s very autonomy was in danger. Over the summer, a Pepe the Frog acid tab appeared in the film Good Time, leaving viewers to search for a message, but it had actually been put in the movie before Pepe became an alt-right symbol. Basically, Trump is like the alien from The Thing: He consumes all he touches and makes it about him. But a lot of entertainment from this year was indeed a direct response to him.

Trump influenced pop culture by making audiences more eager than ever to escape into it as often as possible. If you’re disappearing into a dark theater to watch a mute lady fall in love with a fishman, for instance, that’s two hours where you don’t hear what Trump just called Kim Jong Un. But if audiences felt the burden of constantly being forced to pay attention to the game show host suddenly at the forefront of world politics, so did creators. Comedians Sarah Silverman, Patton Oswalt, and Marc Maron all have bits in their 2017 specials about the difficulty of living life in the spaces between perpetually breaking news. And these are the people who are supposed to be reaping the “benefits” of endless material under an authoritarian clown in chief.

Standup comedy wasn’t the only medium that preserved in amber the anxiety, uncertainty, and overall trauma of this era. Liz Meriwether, creator and show-runner of New Girl, put together a live show last December called A Safe and Special Place. (The title refers to the way Donald Trump described theater last fall when he tweeted at the cast of Hamilton and demanded that they apologize to Mike Pence for addressing him directly at the end of a performance.) Meriwether put the charity show together with New York theater luminaries like Laura Benanti, as well as comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, because she felt she needed to channel all her fear and anger into making something, rather than just hate-scroll her news feed. The feeling was apparently contagious.

Saturday Night Live went all in on Trump, which helped the show hit a ratings high and touch some cultural nerves—not to mention that it gave Melissa McCarthy a legendary new character. The only problem with the show’s frequent Trump coverage is that when the real person is already impossibly ridiculous, having Alec Baldwin merely reenact his weekly highlights can become tedious. Comedy Central’s The President Show seemed to find some more inventive ways to handle Trump that felt more predictive than reactive. The series culminated in the perfectly titled holiday special “I Came Up with Christmas,” whose Magnolia-inspired closing singalong almost moved me to tears.

Elsewhere on late-night TV, hosts like Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers saw their ratings soar the more critically they zeroed in on Trump. (Meanwhile, the largely apolitical Jimmy Fallon sank in both dominance and relevance.) Jimmy Kimmel was perhaps the most radicalized of the bunch when a personal health crisis made him realize how consequential Trump’s proposed healthcare bill would be for others around the country. His efforts to activate his viewers on the subject may not have yielded much humor, but they revealed a deeply human side of Kimmel and made him more popular than ever.

The topic of Trump also showed up on narrative shows throughout the year. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt had already wrapped shooting just before the election, but still managed to slip in Trump jokes wherever possible. (Jane Krakowski’s Jacqueline reveals she went to Trump University; “Go, Pricks!”). Even though Black Mirror is set in the not-too-distant-future, the British dystopian series remains tuned into the moment. The soon-to-be-released fourth season begins with an episode that mentions constant protests, virtue signaling, and, of course, fake news. Back on this side of the pond, Black-ish addressed the current state of affairs head-on with an episode in January that grappled with just how divided the election has left the country.