How To Say No To Work Events And Still Be Considered A Team Player

Thanks to a huge push in how employers recruit and retain talented employees, company culture events are on the rise in every workplace. And while some of those events and perks are impressive , we’ve all witnessed a professional development or team-building event that was more eye-roll worthy than Instagram-worthy.

Stuck with an overeager company culture-party planner? Here’s how to opt out of less-than-fun professional development events without being labeled “not a team player”.

Opt Out Of Work Events Carefully

First, the bad news: It’s not possible or professional to cut yourself off from all culture events. Part of being a team player and getting in important bonding time is being available and in attendance for major events, if only every quarter or so. However, that’s no reason you have to block off your calendar to spend time with work people during your personal time. You just have to use your knowledge of your company culture to weigh the necessary frequency of your attendance to these events and fly under the attendance radar.

Here are a few examples:

If your company does one big, annoying blow-out every year for a seasonal holiday, it will probably be a big deal if you opt out.

If your company does one event every quarter, you probably need to attend one or two of them each year.

If your company does one event every month, you can probably attend once every two or three months.

If your company does one event every week (think weekly happy hour) you might be stuck tagging along once or twice a month.

Exercise Boundaries

When you’ve identified an appropriate event to skip out on, plan out your excuse in advance. Frankly, you don’t always have to tell people why you can’t make it, but you do need a handy phrase you can trot out to avoid an uncomfortable silence when you opt out of work events.

