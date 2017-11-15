SoulCycle is heading to London on its stationary bikes

SoulCycle is set on a course for global domination, which is pretty impressive for a company that makes stationary bikes. The pricey cult-like fitness brand is slated to open an outpost in London by 2019, according to Bisnow, its first location outside of North America. The growing company already has 80 branches across the United States and Canada.
While rumors of SoulCycle’s inevitable expansion over the pond have circulated for awhile, the news was confirmed at an event Wednesday by Jeff Weinhaus, the chief development officer of Equinox, SoulCycle’s parent company. Now Londoners will have their chance to get hot and sweaty while an instructor yells “Work through the pain!” over deafening house remixes of Selena Gomez songs.ML