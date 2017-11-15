Blake Shelton is the 27th white man to be chosen as People’s “sexiest man alive” out of 29 men total

For the blissfully unaware, People magazine published its annual “Sexiest Man Alive” package earlier today: its bland celebration of heteronormative idolatry and its annual sacrifice to the Hollywood PR gods. This year, the honor went to singer Blake Shelton, an uninspired choice in more ways than one. In its 32-year history, the list has largely been dominated by white men–the only people of color ever chosen were Dwayne Johnson last year and Denzel Washington in 1996. Meanwhile, other white men–including Richard Gere, Brad Pitt, and George Clooney–have been bestowed with the honor more than once.