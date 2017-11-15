This Gorilla Enjoys Tinder More Than You

Who: Jelani, a silverback gorilla at the Louisville Zoo.

Why we care: In a bit of news you can’t possibly use, a romantically enlightened man sat near a captive gorilla at the zoo recently and showed him pictures of female gorillas. Jelani, the resident gorilla at Louisville Zoo, appeared to immediately understand the situation and adapt to it. Like many adventurous singletons around the world, Jelani became immediately addicted to the thrill of finding out who’s next; which other beautiful creatures the gods of chance would thrust before his visage. His hand motions speak the universal language of “swipe right!” It’s either a comment on the primitive drive that motivates our digital thirst, or the telltale sign of an almost terrifyingly advanced gorilla. Either way, though: Je suis Jelani.

JB