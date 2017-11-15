To reassert its dominance, Kickstarter wants to take on Patreon

Kickstarter has introduced a new product called Drip, which allows people to donate to individual creators and not their one-off projects. In essence, it’s a subscriber service very similar to platforms like Patreon. One feature that Kickstarter hopes will differentiate Drip from others is “founding members,” where donors who pledge early on creators receive rewards.

This is the first new funding project Kickstarter has launched since it first started, reports the Verge. And it’s a strategy to drum up more business. As other crowdfunding platforms have entered the fray, Kickstarter’s growth has sputtered. In fact, the company reportedly saw a decrease in pledges from 2015 to 2016. The Verge adds that Kickstarter has seen an entire senior-level team essentially dissolved over the last year due to internal conflicts.

