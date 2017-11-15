Facebook just hired a prominent lobbyist tied to the Russia investigations

The social media giant has hired Luke Albee, a former top aide to Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, who is investigating how Russia used Facebook to influence the 2016 elections, reports Axios. Facebook hired Albee to lobby on its behalf on “election integrity,” according to a disclosure it released on Friday. Warner has been an outspoken critic of the social media site’s role in Russian meddling. Albee’s hire comes as social media networks are seeing increased pressure from lawmakers to fight fake news and foreign government manipulation on their sites.MG
