Amazon is ditching its plans for a bundled video service

The online shopping giant had planned to launch a new bundled video service that would have streamed broadcast and cable television networks in the U.S., but those plans have now been scrapped, says Reuters. The Amazon Channels service would have allowed users to add broadcast and cable television channels a la carte to the video and TV show streaming service. However, sources told Reuters than network execs at the television channels were not able to be convinced to break with their existing business models. Amazon also allegedly pulled the plug, so to speak, because it believed it could not make enough money on the service.MG