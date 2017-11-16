These Former Googlers Created An AI Tool To Improve Crappy Resume Writing

“Resumes suck,” declares Richard Liu, cofounder and CEO of Leap.ai . So Liu, Google’s former head of engineering at Project Fi, set out to fix it with fellow Google vet Yunkai Zhou.

Your resume is essential to your job hunt, but recruiters and hiring managers spend as little as six seconds scanning it to decide if you’ll get an interview.

No wonder there is a surfeit of advice on gaming resumes to stand out–whether you concentrate on the part recruiters tend to look at first, trim it to the perfect, readable length, and upgrade it for maximum impact.

Liu says that part of the problem lies in the job search itself. The resume is a vehicle for a job seeker who’s actively scanning multiple openings and is usually tailoring their resume to suit whatever the job description requires. With the help of AI, he contends, it’s possible to create both a more intelligent resume for recruiters to use and more intelligent job search for the applicant.

For the job seeker, Liu believes that instead of searching through tons of jobs, it’s better to deeply understand your values and preferences. And informed by his time at Google where he was responsible for overseeing the hiring of some 500 people, Liu says it’s not enough for hiring managers to look at education and past experience. “How do you view a team and look beyond the surface to identify the skills of who can be a star performer,” he explains.

The first step with Leap.ai is helping the job seeker improve their resume.The candidate must do a self-assessment that focuses on sussing out their strengths (i.e., collaboration, leadership), skills (UX design, sales, marketing), and personal values, as well as what preferences they have for a job (working in teams, independent, remote). Uploading a resume will trigger the tool that helps make it better. Highlighted boxes with tips can suggest trimming sections or rounding others out, and an assessment pops up at the end to indicate where other improvements can be made. Liu estimates there are about 100 tips baked into the platform to help job seekers boost their chances of getting an interview.