Traveling with a baby? Maybe you need a suitcase that’s a high-chair

A startup called Kamo wants to make it a wee bit easier with a suitcase that doubles as a high chair. And why would you need such a contraption? Because high chairs at restaurants are often gross and covered with other babies’ germs. Also, there are plenty of times when you’re at an airport, for instance, and you just want to strap your child to the top of any nearby structure so that they can eat their Cheerios and mac-and-cheese.

Valeto, as the suitcase-high-chair is called, will be available for purchase starting Cyber Monday for $249, a 30% discount over the regular $399 price. However, if this is too expensive for your or your baby’s taste, you might consider this $20 travel booster seat.

