How Drag Queens Trixie And Katya Graduated From YouTube To TV

The premise is simple: It’s “the show where we talk about whatever we want because it’s our show and not yours,” as they emphatically state at the beginning of each episode. From there, it’s a free-fall acid trip of green-screen effects illustrating Trixe and Katya’s banter on topics ranging from childhood to the female orgasm. And now Viceland is bringing UNHhhh to TV with The Trixie & Katya Show.

“As drag queens and as comic people, we listen to our own artistic compass all the time,” Trixie says. “That was our biggest concern, when Viceland was like, ‘Yes!’ we were like ‘Have you seen [UNHhhh]? Do you know what we think is funny?’ We got a resounding 1,000% supportive yes. There was no questioning. For actual famous celebrities who are real people and who are gorgeous, that never happens.”

Both Trixie and Katya became breakout stars on RuPaul’s Drag Race. They weren’t crowned “America’s Next Drag Superstar,” but as is often the case with reality show competitions, the cast members who didn’t actually win went on to the greatest success. Trixie and Katya channeled their natural chemistry and genuine friendship into UNHhhh, which launched just last year through WOWPresents, the production company that’s also behind RuPaul’s Drag Race. Although the basic elements of UNHhhh are present in The Trixie & Katya Show (i.e., the hosts waxing ridiculous on just about anything), fans of the web series may notice that the trademark off-the-wall special effects have been pulled back a little.

“It just has to have another starting point, like a less cluttered visual baseline to grow from,” Katya explains. “To some fans of the show, I think it’s going to look almost clinical. We’re trying to talk to the new viewer and allow something else to grow that’s very similar.”

“We can’t off-the-bat start with a bunch of inside jokes,” Trixie adds.