Give More Than Just Thanks: The Psychological Upsides To Giving Back

A couple friends of mine are on the verge of opening a bar in Austin. In the run-up, they wanted to make their new team of employees feel connected to each other and to the community they’ll be serving, so they all got together one recent Sunday morning to help clean up a local no-kill animal shelter. Sure, the bar could’ve launched with a happy hour special, then donated some of the proceeds to the shelter. That would’ve made an impact, too–just not quite the same kind.

This time of year especially, we tend to hear a lot about how important gratitude is. Among other things, it’s a powerful motivator, not just of individuals but of teams. Some people make a habit of counting their blessings–including in the most literal sense, by keeping “gratitude journals,” for example, to reflect on what’s going right, to maintain a positive outlook, and to plan for the future. The period between Thanksgiving and the end of the year is also the season when organizations launch charitable drives and collect toys or canned goods to support those in need. These activities can all make people feel connected to their communities to encourage everyone to reflect on what they’re grateful for.

But none of these efforts are quite as powerful, in terms of the positive psychological outcomes they foster, as actually doing something together for the larger community. Giving thanks and giving money are great, but giving back–as a group–is even better.

The Wear And Tear Of Not-So-Social Workdays

As it’s often said, human beings are indeed a social species. Much of your brain is devoted to maintaining your social ties. No matter how introverted or occasionally antisocial you might be, you’re still innately motivated to cooperate with others, particularly with those you consider to be part of your team. When you work effectively with other people, it feels good, and those positive emotions are proof that your motivational system is achieving its goals–which in turn makes it easier to cooperate with those same team members again in the future.

Obviously, that virtuous circle can sometimes get buried or broken in a high-stress workplace. It’s not easy to feel this social connection with all of your colleagues all the time. So much of the daily grind involves dealing with problems that come up in the moment, which can make you feel like you’re at odds with or disconnected from your team.

Many people spend their days sitting at their desks alone as it is–communicating through email, Slack, or text rather than in person, and leaving little opportunity to feel as though they’re pulling together as a group. Even in a busy environment like a bar, colleagues might not get to interact much amid the chaos of a full house.