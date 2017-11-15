This Is How To Respond To A Question You Don’t Know The Answer To

No matter what your job or level, your work life is always throwing questions at you. Some of them are easy to answer with a confident “yes,” “no,” or a well-reasoned explanation. Others aren’t. Most of the time it’s no big deal when you don’t have a solid answer right away. But sometimes a question can really stump you, and defaulting to “I don’t know” or “I’ll get back to you,” can risk diminishing your credibility–especially if those are your go-to responses every single time you’re put on the spot at work.

Instead, try these four ways to answer difficult and unexpected questions without sounding incompetent and clueless.

1. Answer From Your Own Level

When you’re a leader or a manager, you might have a broad understanding of your team’s work but not its every detail. But when you’re asked a question that’s a few layers down from your level of responsibility you still need to do more than just say, “Let me get back to you on that.” That answer’s a surefire way to position yourself as a human search engine, not a leader.

I recently worked with a CFO who stumbled on a question about a specific market, when his position required him to focus on the big picture. My advice was to take it up to a level he was comfortable with. For example, he could’ve said, “I understand your concern about that market. It’s an important space. But I think the bigger issue you’ve raised is . . .” By acknowledging the request and then elevating the point to the real issue as he saw it, he could demonstrate his leadership by guiding the discussion with respect and clarity.

2. Project Your Answer Into The Future

If you’re asked for your opinion about a subject you haven’t thought much about, you might stumble trying to come up with something thoughtful, or worse, say something you regret that you didn’t mean. In these situations, the key is to think in the moment and then immediately look forward from there, not backward.

Let’s say you’re talking about authenticity and leadership when someone asks you, “Superheroes change into costumes when they’re going to use their powers. Do you think business leaders change into ‘corporate’ costumes when they speak in front of audiences?” If you go backward and try to recall a previous example of this type of thing to reflect on, you’ll get yourself into a maze of confusion, and you won’t deliver a coherent response.