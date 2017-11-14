The woman who flipped off Trump’s motorcade has raised over $77K on GoFundMe

Last week, Juli Briskman’s story went viral . She was biking to work, passed by President Trump’s motorcade, and flipped it off while a White House photographer snapped the picture. After informing her employer about what happened, she was let go. This, unsurprisingly, created a maelstrom of news coverage.

For those wondering if Briskman is going to be okay financially once this dies down, it seems so. Currently there’s a GoFundMe campaign launched by a man on behalf of Briskman (I reached out to GoFundMe, which confirmed that she would indeed receive the funds raised). The fundraiser is meant to thank Briskman for her brief moment of civil disobedience. And it’s already raised more than $77,000.

The campaign has only been up for eight days, so it’s quite likely it will exceed its $100,000 goal.CGW