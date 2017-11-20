Four Powerful Ways To Structure Literally Any Talk

Maybe you think you’re an elegant speaker. You choose the right words and always string together elegant sentences. But if what you’re saying doesn’t follow some sort of coherent structure, so it doesn’t matter how beautiful your turn of phrase–you won’t be able to make a compelling case for anything. Here’s why you need structure no matter what you’re hoping to communicate, and four great options you can draw on.

Structure Helps You Prove, Not Assert

The starting point of persuasion is having a point–a message you believe in. Then you need a sound structure that lets you get your message across. If you say to a colleague, “We need to work on our client pitch,” and you don’t explain why, the thought dangles in the air. If you tell an employee, “I am conﬁdent you can lead this project,” your listener will expect you to explain the reasons you believe that. Hence the need for proof points. Stating your message is rarely suﬃcient. You need evidence that encourages listeners to buy into that point of view. So after presenting what you believe, share why you believe it.

Related: How To Get Straight To The Point No Matter What You’re Trying To Say

Structure your script in advance when you know you’ll have to say a few words or ﬁeld questions. But even when you have little warning and find yourself speaking impromptu, you can still create a quick set of bullet points–on paper or in your head–that support your argument.

Adeola Adebayo, a principal at OMERS, one of Canada’s largest pension funds, told me she has to come up with proof points like these several times a day. Her boss might come to her in the hall and say, “I just read something in the news about Company X. I know you’re following that sector. What do you think about this company?” She’ll reply, “Yes, we invested in it and it’s still a good investment.” But she knows that just delivering this assertion isn’t enough. “My boss would expect proof,” Adebayo explains. “So I’d say, ‘There are several reasons Company X remains a good investment.'” She’d then run through those bullets:

First of all, it’s the largest company in its sector in our country.

Second, it generates signiﬁcant cash ﬂows.

Third, although it operates in a volatile industry, it has strong liquidity.

Fourth, it has the support of the investment community and access to the capital markets.

She might conclude with: “In fact, I’d suggest we increase our investment in Company X.” Sound simple? It can be if you know what your options are for structuring your argument.

For starters, make sure your bullet points argue your case and are not simply topics. Suppose Adebayo had responded to her boss’s question with, “There are three aspects of Company X that I’ve looked into: its ﬁnancial results, its current assets, and its competitive place in the markets.” That approach would oﬀer information but no conclusion. It makes no point.